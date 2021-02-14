No onze do Benfica há um novo homem entre os postes
Estas são as escolhas de Jorge Jesus para o jogo deste domingo (20h15) diante do Moreirense
14.02.2021 às 19h27
Partilhar
Onze do Benfica: Helton Leite; Diogo Gonçalves, Otamendi, Vertonghen e Grimaldo; Rafa, Weigl, Taarabt e Everton; Seferovic e Darwin.
Suplentes: Vlachodimos, Lucas Veríssimo, Gabriel, Waldschmidt, Cervi, Pizzi, Chiquinho, Pedrinho e João Ferreira.
Onze do Moreirense: Pasinato; Ferraresi, Abdoulaye, Rosic e Abdu; D'Alberto, Filipe Soares, Fábio Pacheco e Lucas Silva; Walterson e Yan Matheus.
Suplentes: Miguel, Ibrahima, André Luís, David Simão, Afonso Figueiredo, Reynaldo César, Galego, Derik e Rafael.
O Benfica-Moreirense joga-se em direto e ao minuto na Tribuna Expresso, AQUI, a partir das 201h5.
A carregar...
Últimas
A carregar...